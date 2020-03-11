KARACHI: Amid the novel coronavirus scare, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a travel advisory for its pilots and crew members, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The travel advisory has been issued by PIA’s Chief Pilot Standard Inspection, Kaleem Chughtai.

The pilots and the crew members have been strictly advised to avoid going outside from their hotels while being on the international flights.

The use of masks and hand gloves has been declared mandatory for the pilots and flight staff.

All the pilots and the crew members have been directed to ensure their cooperation and pass through the screening process of the health department and these forms are duly filled and submitted to the health personnel upon arrival from any international flight.

First coronavirus case reported in Quetta, Pakistan's tally reaches 19

It is worth mentioning here that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had installed modern thermal scanner at Islamabad airport for passengers coming from abroad.

The newly installed thermal scanner can automatically check fever and flu. The scanner is able to evaluate suspicious coronavirus patients with 100 per cent accuracy.

So far, 19 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan. The condition of the patients is said to be stable by the health authorities.

