First coronavirus case reported in Quetta, Pakistan’s tally reaches 19

QUETTA: A 12-year-old boy was diagnosed with novel coronavirus at a Quetta hospital on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 19 in the country, reported ARY News.

Dr Shams, a focal person for the isolation ward, said the boy who arrived in Quetta from Iran via Taftan border tested positive for the disease at Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

He hailed from Dadu district of Sindh province.

Earlier today, two more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) surfaced in Sindh, according to the Sindh Health Department.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department said that one confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Hyderabad while the other case emerged in the provincial capital.

The person who tested positive for the disease in Hyderabad had flown back from Syria via Doha, while the Karachi coronavirus patient had returned from Dubai.

