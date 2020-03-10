Two flyers showing coronavirus symptoms land at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Two passengers were shifted to the isolation ward of a hospital upon arrival at the Karachi airport on Monday after they showed symptoms of novel coronavirus (Covid-19), ARY News reported.

Knowledgeable sources relayed one of the flyers arrived from Duba via flight EA-600 while the other returned from Muscat via flight OV-291.

During their screening, they reported flu, fever and cough.

They were shifted to the isolation ward of the Dow University Hospital Ojha in the port city.

Read More: Two more coronavirus cases surface in Sindh, tally jumps to 18 in Pakistan

Earlier today, two more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) surfaced in Sindh, according to the Sindh Health Department.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department said that one confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Hyderabad while the other case emerged in the provincial capital.

The person who tested positive for the disease in Hyderabad had flown back from Syria via Doha, while the Karachi coronavirus patient had returned from Dubai.

Read More: Situation under control: CM urges precautions to contain virus

Comments

comments