QUETTA: The Balochistan government has announced to shut shopping malls and public transport in the province other than imposing a ban on dine-in at hotels and restaurants amid fears of coronavirus spread in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the decisions, the chief secretary said that section 144 is being imposed in the province, barring a gathering of over 10 people. “The hotels and restaurants have been asked to shut the dine-in facility,” he said adding that people should also refrain from travelling to Sindh and Punjab provinces.

The virus spread quickly, however, there is no need to worry as it could be avoided by adopting preventive measures, he said and further advised that people should wash their hands regularly.

He said that on Wednesday, overall 2700 pilgrims were present at the quarantine facilities and of them, 55 have tested negative for the virus as they await reports of other samples.

“Anyone testing positive will be shifted to a hospital,” he said adding that the province has taken efforts beyond its available resources.

“We have provided all facilities to the people currently staying at quarantine facility,” he said.

Read More: Sindh govt orders closure of all restaurants, shopping malls for 15 days

Yesterday, Balochistan government decided to close parks, shrines, and other public places across the province.

According to a notification put out by the provincial home department, all parks, shrines and clubs across the province will remain closed for three weeks.

The closure is aimed at preventing the coronavirus spreading in the province that has so far reported 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Comments

comments