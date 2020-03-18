Coronavirus cases jump to 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Web Analytics
PESHAWAR: The number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday jumped to 16, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Taimur Jhagra, in his tweet. The minister said with an increase of a new case in the KP, the number stands at 16 in the province.

 The new patient hailing from Abottabad returned from the United Kingdom.

It may be noted that the number of coronavirus cases increased up to 237 in Pakistan.

The count had mounted to 237 after the emergence of new cases in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

Read more: KP govt announces free ration package for families of coronavirus patients

Following the consistent increase in the virus cases, the federal government issued guidelines which are being implemented nationwide to curb the spread of the virus.

Earlier on Tuesday, Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir had announced two months remission in sentences to prisoners in jails of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to current situation emerged in country after novel coronavirus cases.

