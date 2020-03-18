Coronavirus cases jump to 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The number of coronavirus cases on Wednesday jumped to 16, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Taimur Jhagra, in his tweet. The minister said with an increase of a new case in the KP, the number stands at 16 in the province.

In the spirit of continued transparency, have received news of one new positive case of #coronavirus in Abbottabad. The gentleman has came to Pakistan from UK. This takes KP total cases to 16. He has been home quarantined since he displayed no symptoms.#coronavirusinpakistan — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) March 17, 2020

The new patient hailing from Abottabad returned from the United Kingdom.

It may be noted that the number of coronavirus cases increased up to 237 in Pakistan.

The count had mounted to 237 after the emergence of new cases in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

Following the consistent increase in the virus cases, the federal government issued guidelines which are being implemented nationwide to curb the spread of the virus.

Earlier on Tuesday, Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir had announced two months remission in sentences to prisoners in jails of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to current situation emerged in country after novel coronavirus cases.

