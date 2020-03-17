KP govt announces free ration package for families of coronavirus patients

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced to provide free ration to families of coronvirus patients in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The announcements comes hours after provincial health minister Taimur Jhagra confirmed 15 cases in the province.

According to the provincial relief department, the ration will be given to those patients who will stay at government quarantine facility. The ration package includes 20kg flour bag, 10kg rice, 5kg pulses and milk.

The relief department has issued a notification in this regard after approval from the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Read more: Pakistan’s tally of Covid-19 cases rises to 136 after 15 patients tested positive in KP

Earlier, Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Taimur Jhagra had confirmed 15 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the province for the first time.

He had tweeted: “Just received news that 15 of 19 individuals received in KP from Taftan have tested positive for coronavirus.

“These are the first positive cases in KP. They are being well looked after in quarantine in an isolated facility in DI Khan. More details soon.”

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had also issued directives for provision of ration to families of the people put in quarantine in Sukkur on their doorstep. Also Read: Govt taking all-out steps to deal with novel coronavirus : Zafar Mirza The chief minister had said the provincial government will take care of the families of those kept at the Sukkur isolation centre. He had said he is well aware of the fact that the people being quarantined for the COVID-19 had families to feed.

Comments

comments