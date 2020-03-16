Pakistan’s tally of Covid-19 cases rises to 136 after 15 patients tested positive in KP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has climbed to 136 after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported at least 15 Covid-19 cases for the first time on Monday.

Sindh has reported the highest number of 103 coronavirus cases thus far.

KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra in a Twitter statement said: “Just received news that 15 of 19 individuals received in KP from Taftan have tested positive for Corona Virus.

“These are the first positive cases in KP. They are being well looked after in quarantine in an isolated facility in DI Khan. More details soon.”

The media coordinator to the Sindh health minister, Meeran Yousuf confirmed the total number of cases in the province has reached 103 after 15 more people returning from Taftan were tested positive for the disease this evening.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Dr. Zafar Mirza, SAPM on Health, said that there is no need to fret about the novel Coronavirus and urged the citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the government.

The special assistant said that 14 laboratories in major cities of the country have been provided with diagnostic kits by the government that will conduct free tests of people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally monitoring and supervising the situation, he added.

