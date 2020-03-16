Govt taking all-out steps to deal with novel coronavirus : Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Underscoring the need for coordinated efforts against novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said that the government was taking all-out measures to deal with the deadly virus, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dr. Zafar Mirza said that there is no need to panic about the novel Coronavirus and urged the citizens to show responsible behaviour and follow the safety instructions issued by the government.

He maintained that 41 new cases of Coronavirus reported in 24 hours bringing the tally to 94 in the country.

The special assistant said that 14 laboratories in major cities of the country have been provided with diagnostic kits by the government that will conduct free tests of people. Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally monitoring and supervising the situation, he added.

Zafar Mirza said that the government will spray disinfectants in all the skyscrapers across the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had confirmed 11 more new coronavirus cases in Sindh, taking Pakistan’s tall to 106.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah had said that so far 88 people had been tested positive for COVID-19 across the province. He had said that there was no need to panic as things are under control.

