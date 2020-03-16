88 confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh, says CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that more coronavirus cases will emerge in Pakistan in upcoming days, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Monday, Murad Ali Shah said that so far 76 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 across the province. He said that there was no need to panic as things are under control.

“Cases reported in Sukkur are those which were shifted to Sukkur from Taftan. All these patients had travelled to Iran and were kept in Taftan,” said Murad Ali Shah.

He said that none of the cases from China was reported in Pakistan. He further said that 393 tests have been conducted so far and out of them, 27 were tested positive.

The CM said most of the affected patients had a travel history while the others were relatives of the affected people.

Earlier in the day, at least 41 more people were confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Monday.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab has said that four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karachi, while 37 people tested positive for COVID-19 from amongst the people who arrived in Sukkur from Taftan.

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has climbed to 88 in Sindh and 106 in Pakistan.

