SUKKUR: Sources privy to the development on Saturday revealed that two buses carrying pilgrims from the Pakistan-Iran bordering area of Taftan arrived in the city, ARY News reported.

The Sukkur health authorities have taken all the pilgrims to quarantined isolation camps where they will be kept for a minimum of 14 days.

Sources further revealed that the pilgrims will be tested on seven different stages through seven different tests formulated for coronavirus detection.

Earlier in the day, Rampant violations of the principles of public hygiene have been reported at quarantine centres set up for the people returning from Iran at Taftan border crossing.

Pakistan had announced the closure of the border with Iran after a large number of cases of novel coronavirus reported in the neighbouring country.

Pakistan’s government established isolation camps at the border for the pilgrims returning from Iran as a precaution to avoid the contagious virus spreading in the country.

