ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday decided to seal Pakistan’s western border with Afghanistan and Iran in an attempt to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19), reported ARY News.

The decision came at a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the government’s measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

The Ministry of Interior wrote a letter to the relevant authorities “to convey the approval of the Competent Authority for complete sealing of the western border of Pakistan with Afghanistan and Iran as directed the National Security Committee in its meeting held on 13th March 2020.”

Read More: All educational institutions in country to remain closed till April 5 to combat virus: NSC

The border will remain sealed for an initial period of two weeks (14 days) with effect from March 16 to “prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the best interest of all three brotherly countries.”

The country’s top civil-military body also decided to close all educational institutes until April 5.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood in a tweet said: “In a meeting of the National Security Committee presided over PM Imran Khan, it has been decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5.”

“This includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madaris.”

Read More: Another individual tests positive for coronavirus in Karachi, tally jumps to 15

Comments

comments