Coronavirus cases reach 20,186 in Pakistan, 462 dead

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has soared to 20,186, as the country reported 1,083 fresh cases during last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, till now 7,524 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 7,465 in Sindh, 3,129 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,218 in Balochistan, 415 in Islamabad, 364 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 71 in Azad Kashmir.

With 22 more fatalities from novel coronavirus in last 24 hours, the overall death toll in the country has reached 462.

Number of patients recovered from coronavirus is 5,590 now, while 14,134 are still under treatment.

The country tested 9,522 patients in last 24 hours and so far the total number of the coronavirus tests conducted in Pakistan stands at 2,12,511.

Read more: Corona Relief Tiger Force to become operational from today

Federal govt utilising all resources to contain COVID-19 spread: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said on Sunday the federal government is utilising all resources to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Talking to his adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan who called on him in the capital, the prime minister said the biggest challenge was to provide relief to a common man hit the hardest by lockdown restrictions enforced to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

He said he is happy that his economic team hammered out an emergency action plan in a timely manner.

PM Khan announced that the government is going to take big steps to accelerate economic activity in the country.

