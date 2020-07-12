New coronavirus cases continue to drop in Balochistan: Liaquat Shahwani

QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Sunday said that provincial government policies are bearing fruits as a further decrease was recorded in the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases across Balochistan, ARY News reported.

In a statement, he said that new coronavirus cases have dropped by 50 percent in the province.

He said that the tally of recovered patients have increased from the active cases and 64 percent patients of coronavirus have recovered.

The overall tally of infections in Balochistan have now reached to 11,157 and the death toll in the province stands at 126, he added.

Liaquat Shahwani said that more than 7000 patients have fully recovered from the virus.

As many as 2,521 new coronavirus cases and 74 deaths were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 248,872 and fatalities to 5,197.

Read More: Housing minister hospitalised after testing positive for virus

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 2,521 new cases were detected after 24,211 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

86,975 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 156,700 patients have recuperated from the disease. 15,626,38 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

103,836 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 86,556 in Punjab, 30,078 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,157 in Balochistan, 14, 023 in Islamabad, 1,564 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,658 in Gilgit Baltistan.

