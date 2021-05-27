KARACHI: A meeting of the Sindh Corona Task Force on Thursday decided to keep the restrictions unchanged to control the coronavirus cases in province, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presiding over the session said that the strict measures have helped in decreasing the rate of the positive cases in Sindh this week. “The people’s cooperation if continued, it will help to overcome the spread of the virus soon,” he hoped.

“The province conducted 22,043 tests yesterday and 1293 positive cases detected,” the session was informed in a briefing on the coronavirus situation in Sindh.

“Overall ratio of coronavirus positive cases in the province remained 5.9 percent,” the meeting was told.

“The worrisome matter is 24 deaths by coronavirus in the province in 24 hours,” the chief minister said.

“Positivity ratio of the tests in Karachi has been 8.34 percent, which was 12.86 pct last week,” he said. “The ratio of positive cases in Hyderabad has also dropped from past week’s 11 percent to 4.42 pct this week,” he added.

“The ratio of coronavirus positive tests in other districts of Sindh remained 3.3 pct,” he added.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appealed for more cooperation and advised the people to get vaccinated to overcome the virus situation in the province.

