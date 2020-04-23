KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday confirmed that 298 new coronavirus cases have been detected in the province over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

While giving details about the new infections, the Sindh chief minister in a video statement, said that out of 298 cases, 202 cases have been reported from Karachi while 96 emerged from other Sindh districts.

He said that four more have died from novel coronavirus in the province during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 73. Murad Ali Shah said that the coronavirus cases in Karachi stand at 2,409 while the provincial tally of positive cases has risen to 3,671.

“There are 2,934 patients under treatment in Sindh at the moment,” he added.

According to the break-up of today’s positive cases in Karachi, 79 people were found infected in Malir District, 63 new infections in District South, 25 cases detected in District East and 29 cases from District Central.

The death toll in the province stands at 73.

Murad Ali Shah said that the coronavirus testing lab established at Karachi University would become functional from today onward.

He revealed that the laboratory has the capacity to conduct 800 tests per day and would prove to be a real asset going forward in the fight against an invisible enemy.

It must be noted that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country have soared to 10,513 after 742 new infections were reported during the past 24 hours.

Comments

comments