Coronavirus cases in Sindh soar to 1214, death toll stands at 22

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday informed that 86 new cases of novel coronavirus have reported across the province, taking the provincial tally to 1214.

In a video statement, the chief minister said more person has died from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. He said the death toll in Sindh province stands at 22.

Murad Ali Shah said that overall 12209 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the province so far, whereas, 358 patients have recovered from COVID-19 thus far.

CM Murad has asked the people to observe Friday prayers at home.

CM Murad said that his brother-in-law Syed Mehdi Shah passed away in Karachi on Thursday night after suffering from novel coronavirus.

Murad said that Mehdi Ali Shah recovered from coronavirus and tested negative for disease two times, but the COVID-19 has damaged his lungs which caused the reason for his death.

Read more: CM Sindh’s brother-in-law dies of coronavirus in Karachi

He thanked all those who contacted him and extend their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family over the sad demise of his brother-in-law.

Brother-in-law of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah was laid to rest at Wadiy-e-Hussain, Karachi on Friday.

He was laid to rest in the late-night hours on Friday. The funeral was attended by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and close relatives of the family.

Sources within the Pakistan People’s Party said Syed Mehdi Shah had contracted the virus soon after returning from Iraq.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Chief Minister Punjab, Usmsn Buzdar, Faisal Vawda and others have expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of CM Sindh’s brother-in-law Syed Mehdi Shah.

