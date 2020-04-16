KARACHI: Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab said Thursday that 340 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the province during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

In a Tweet, Murtaza Wahab said that four more deaths have also been reported during the past 24 hours while another 16 people have recovered from the illness.

With 340 new infections, the overall coronavirus cases in Sindh has reached 2,008. The death toll from the novel coronavirus stands at 45.

The following information is relevant to assess the situation of #COVIDー19 in Sindh as of 16th April at 8 AM: Total Tests 18900

Positive Cases 2008 (today 340)

Recovered Cases 576

Deaths 45 In the last 24 hours, 16 people have recovered from corona in Sindh — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) April 16, 2020

He said that Sindh has conducted overall 18,900 tests to date. The total number of recovered patients in the province reached 576, he added.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday reached Sukkur to review the lockdown situation in the city.

As per details, CM Murad himself drove the car and visited different areas of the city capital to review the measures taken for lockdown.

During the visit, Murad Ali Shah urged citizens to follow social distancing guidelines.

While addressing a press conference in Sukkur, Chief Minister said that the provincial authorities have extended the lockdown to save the lives of people from deadly coroanvirus.

It must be noted that the provincial government on Tuesday extended the ongoing lockdown till 30th of April.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, all the educational institutions, public places, shopping malls, cinemas, public transport and markets will remain closed during the lockdown.

Whereas, grocery stores, petrol pumps, general stores and medical stores situated in malls and supersites will remain shut from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. during the period.

