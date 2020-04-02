Coronavirus cases in Sindh soar to 743

KARACHI: With 34 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sindh on Thursday, the total number of the cases stands at 743, confirmed provincial health department, ARY News reported.

According to the latest statistics released by the Sindh’s health ministry, as many as 34 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the province, during last 24 hours, out of which 17 were reported in Karachi. nine in Hyderabad, six cases were reported in Shaheed Benzirabad and two cases in Jamshoro.

The number of local transmission cases has crossed 400 mark and was recorded at 410 in the province.

It may be noted that Pakistan had witnessed a surge in coronavirus count with 170 new cases, taking the tally to 2,104 while 82 patients recovered from COVID-19 pandemic, according to the national dashboard.

Extension in lockdown

Pakistan decided for extending its lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of COVID-19 besides finalising a solid strategy to cope with the impact of the pandemic.

The decisions were taken in a session of National Coordination Committee held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the current situation of coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

It is decided to extend lockdown till April 14 besides finalising to hold consultations on April 5 to relax the restrictions in phases across the country.

The session was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief ministers, federal minister, special assistants and other high-level officers via video link.

