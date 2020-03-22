18 more coronavirus cases detected in Karachi, bring Sindh’s tally to 333

KARACHI: 18 more coronavirus cases were detected in Karachi on Sunday, bringing the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 333, ARY News reported.

The Sindh Health Department said Karachi’s count of COVID-19 positive patients has reached 123.

There are a total of 77 cases of local transmission in the port city so far, it added.

210 cases were detected in pilgrims at the Sukkur quarantine centre, the health officials said.

Update of #Covid_19 cases in #Sindh as on 22.03.2020 Karachi:

-Positive: 123

-Cured: 3

-Deaths: 1

-77 cases out of 123 in Karachi are of Local Transmission Pilgrims Sukkur:

-Positive: 210

-Negative: 1126 Total Cases in Sindh: 333

Patients Under Treatment: 329#SindhHealth — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 22, 2020

The Sindh government has declared a province-wide lockdown for 15 days in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Lockdown in Sindh will be effective from midnight, announced Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

People will not be allowed to venture out of their homes unnecessarily under lockdown,” he said, adding that only three persons will be allowed to travel in a car.

Murad Ali Shah said that shops dealing in medicine, vegetables and general stores will remain open during the period.

