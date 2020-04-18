KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that 138 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the province after tests were performed on 2217 suspected patients, ARY NEWS reported.

In a video message, the chief minister said that one more patient died during last 24-hours, bringing the provincial tally to 48 as overall 2355 are infected from the virus.

“11 people recovered from the infection in 24-hours as the total number of patients who recovered in the province now stand at 592,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah expressed his concern over rising number of coronavirus cases from populated areas of the South and East districts in Karachi and said that more cases have popped up from Lyari, Kharadar and Bihar Colony areas.

“We are improving the testing capacity in slum areas of the city,” he said but warned that the situation could only be tackled by maintaining social distancing.

Speaking regarding his meeting with traders, the chief minister said that they are working on recommendations to provide relief to the traders.

“They want the federal government to provide interest-free long-term loans to them,” he said and demanded the federation to pay heed to their demand.

He said that such loans could help traders in overcoming their issues.

Earlier in the day, the restaurants, hotels and ‘Nanbais’ have been allowed to remain open from 8: 00 am to 5:00 pm in Karachi during coronavirus lockdown.

According to a notification issued by Commissioner Karachi, the restaurants will be only be allowed to give take away service dinning will not be allowed.

Moreover, every worker shall be examined before entering into the workplace. Commissioner Karachi had also declared wearing face masks mandatory for those leaving homes.

“Sanitizing and cleaning hands after every activity and wherein necessary shall he strictly ensured,” it added.

If symptoms of flu, cough or fever are found, he/she may be referred to the hospital immediately, the notification read.

