Coronavirus cases, deaths continue to go down in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to go down in Pakistan as the country reported 75 deaths in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 75 more people died of the infection, raising the death toll to 20,540.

Statistics 27 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 62,706

Positive Cases: 2726

Positivity % : 4.34%

Deaths : 75 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 27, 2021

A total of 62,706 samples were tested, out of which 2,726 turned out to be positive. The positivity ratio of new infections was recorded at 4.34%, the NCOC said.

The number of people recuperating from the infection climbed to 831,744 with 3,901 more recovering in the previous 24 hours.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 337,073 infections, Sindh 313,059, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 131,027, Islamabad 80,779, Balochistan 24,823, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,008 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,533.

Yesterday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to open up vaccine registration for citizens aged 19 years and above from Thursday (today).

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar tweeted: “In today’s NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above.”

