Number of coronavirus cases jumps to 11,940 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: With the 785 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 11,940, ARY News reported on Saturday.

These include Punjab 5046, Sindh, 3945, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1708, Balochistan 656, Islamabad Capital Territory 223, Gilgit-Baltistan 307, and Azad Kashmir 55 cases.

According to National Command and Operation Center, so far 2,755 patients of coronavirus have been recovered, while 253 have lost their lives as 16 patients passed away in last 24 hours and 127 others are in still in critical condition.

138,147 tests have been conducted since outbreak of the pandemic. Local transmission is 79 percent and foreign travel 21 percent. The government has made ready 717 hospitals with Covid facilities with 3037 patients admitted across the country.

Federal govt extends lockdown

The federal government, yesterday, had decided to extend coronavirus lockdown for 15 more days.

The decision was taken in the session of National Coordination Committee (NCC) under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read more: Pakistan Armed Forces redirect Internal Security Allowance for fight against coronavirus

Sources had said that the provinces have been given authority to make own decisions in accordance with the developments of coronavirus cases.

The session was also attended by chief ministers where the participants were briefed over the latest statistics of the National Command and Control Centre.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, addressed in a press conference to brief the decisions taken by the NCC.

