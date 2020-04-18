Coronavirus cases rise to 7,481 across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country witnessed a sharp increase and rose to 7,481 on Saturday, while eight deaths were also reported during the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 143.

According to the government’s statistics, 1,832 patients have recovered from the disease.

Currently 5,506 patients are being treated at the various hospitals and quarantine facilities across the country.

The total number of tests conducted, so far in the country stands at 92,584 with 6,416 tests conducted in last 24 hours, the statistics released by the national dashboard.

In Pakistan, the government has started the implementation of lockdown measures besides reopening construction sector and also eases restrictions in some areas.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had said on Friday it would be premature to say that all deaths occurring in Karachi took place due to the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at a media briefing, he said it is wrong to speculate before lab tests are conducted to determine the exact cause of deaths. Wherever such deaths are reported, the deceased will be subjected to tests in future, he added.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the government would issue an advisory on “suspicious deaths” tomorrow.

