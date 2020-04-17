KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah announced to build 10,000 bed isolated quarantine centers for the province amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the decision was being taken as a proactive measure against the dangerous pathogen.

A field isolation center is also being set up in the district of Tando Allah Yar’s local hospital.

Chief Minister Sindh revealed that he visited the city of Sukkur yesterday and ordered spraying of disinfectants in various parts of the city.

CM Murad Ali Shah also said that the local bodies minister has been tasked to expand the proximity of disinfecting activity and to spread it into smaller cities as well.

A complete lockdown has been enforced in Sindh toda from 12 noon to 3:30pm as a measure to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to the home department, a complete lockdown for three and half hours has been imposed to limit the congregational Friday prayers, however, the orders will not apply to the private hospitals, personnel of law enforcing agencies and the media persons.

Main roads in Karachi including Shahrai-e-Faisal, Baloch Pull, University Road, I.I Chundrigar Road, M.A Jinnah Road and others have been blocked by the police.

The department has also warned strict action against the persons involved in the violation of the restrictions.

