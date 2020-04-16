Clerics assure complete support as CM Sindh announces Friday lockdown    

KARACHI: A delegation of clerics on Thursday called on Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and assured to extend complete support towards the provincial government as the latter announced complete lockdown during 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm on Friday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman of the chief minister, a delegation of the clerics comprising Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, Mufti Abid Mubarak, Mufti Rafi Rehman, Mufti Abid Saeed, Abdul Waheed, Dr Abdul Bari, Dr Adeel, Dr Saeed and others called on the chief minister and assured their complete support to the chief minister.

The chief minister flanked by provincial minister Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet the clerics on April 18 and new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the mosques would be issued.

On Tuesday, top clerics of the country announced to resume congregational prayers in the mosques while maintaining social distancing after an over-two weeks’ ban amid lockdown due to coronavirus.

The congregational prayers were first banned in the Sindh province on March 26 over fears of coronavirus spread due to mass gathering.

Read More: Govt to hold consultations with clerics on prayer restrictions: minister

Announcing to resume the prayers in a meeting of clerics hailing from all school of thoughts, Mufti Taqi Usmani said that it was compulsory for them to adopt preventive measures taken by the government and the Friday and other congregational prayers would be offered while adopting all such measures.

Speaking on the occasion, another top cleric Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said that the lockdown rules do not apply on mosques and those offering prayers should adopt social distancing and other preventive measures suggested by doctors.

“The tarawih and other congregational prayers will continue in a routine manner,” he said.

Comments

comments