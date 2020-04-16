ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said on Thursday the government will hold consultations with religious scholars on the issue of restrictions on the five prayers, Friday prayer and Tarawih in mosques on April 18, reported ARY News.

He in a statement slammed Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman saying he didn’t even bother to take the government into confidence before going ahead with his declaration that the lockdown restrictions doesn’t apply to congregational prayers in mosques.

The minister said the government try to find a middle ground after giving audience to religious scholars.

He said Mufti Muneeb’s presser gave an impression that he took the decision regarding congregations in mosques on his own.

Earlier, on April 14, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had announced opening mosques, saying lockdown restrictions would no longer apply to them.

Speaking at a press conference alongside famed cleric Muti Taqi Usmani, he said Friday prayers would be offered in mosques. Taraweeh and Aetkaaf would also be held in mosques, he added.

