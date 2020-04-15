Yesterday’s statement on congregational prayers made in haste: Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister For Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Wednesday said that the announcement made by the religious clergy of Pakistan was in haste, ARY News reported.

The minister said that the announcement made yesterday by some top-notch religious figure-heads of the country with regards to resumption of prayer congregations in mosques and the schedule of prayers in Ramzan was still being debated by the government and the announcement made yesterday was not conclusive.

Noor ul Haq Qadri said that the government would keep on striving for a consensus upon whatever decisions are made and would bring the religious brass of the country on a single page with it.

Qadri said that the governments focus is to devise and bring forth a singular policy for the country.

The minister also said that the government was trying to ensure the mosques see the glory and grandeur witnessed during every month of Ramzan and multiple options were being looked at and weighed upon to achieve that.

Yesterday, Minister For Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri had said that any decision on Hajj 2020 would be made by the end of Ramazan.

Talking to media after meeting with the attorney general of Pakistan, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the government of Pakistan is in touch with the Saudi Hajj authorities over the matter.

