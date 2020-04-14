Noor ul Haq Qadri says decision on this year’s Hajj to be made by end of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister For Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that any decision on Hajj 2020 would be made by the end of Ramazan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to media after meeting with the attorney general of Pakistan, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the government of Pakistan is in touch with the Saudi Hajj authorities over the matter.

He said that the Saudi government was analyzing the situation closely in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. “They have different options on the table for allowing Hajj proceedings this year,” he added.

Qadri said he called on attorney general of Pakistan to discuss issues related to the ministry of Religious Affairs.

Earlier on March 26, it emerged that Saudi authorities had stopped Pakistan from finalising agreements relating to Hajj 2020 arrangements amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to a letter written by Saudi Hajj Minister Dr Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten to Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Pakistan was asked to stop finalizing its agreements regarding housing, food and travel arrangements for now.

