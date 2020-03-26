Saudi official asks Pakistan to defer Hajj arrangements amid coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Saudi authorities on Thursday barred Pakistan from finalizing agreements relating to Hajj 2020 arrangements amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a letter written by Saudi Hajj Minister Dr. Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten to Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Pakistan was asked to stop finalizing its agreements regarding housing, food and travel arrangements for now.

A spokesman for religious affairs ministry said that the Saudi authorities conveyed that the payments for the arrangements should be deferred for time being in order to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims.

“The final agreements should be delayed keeping in view the situation in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak,” he said said while quoting the letter and added that it further said the Saudi authorities are constantly reviewing the situation due to the global pandemic.

The new directives in this regard will be issued later, said the letter.

Speaking on the matter, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said that the Saudi officials were mulling over different options for Hajj this year. “Any final decision in this regard will be taken by the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques and Saudi King Salman,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Tuesday rebuffed the rumours circulating on social media regarding ban on Hajj this year amid coronavirus outbreak.

Responding to the rumours in a post on his Twitter account, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that there was no truth in reports regarding ban on Hajj in 2020.

“The Hajj preparations are going on as usual and we are in continuous contact with the Saudi Hajj and Umrah ministry,” he said.

The federal minister said that there was no directives from the Saudi authorities to halt arrangements for Hajj. “The Saudi government will consult with top Muslim countries before taking any such decision,” he said.

