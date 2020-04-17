Complete lockdown in Sindh enforced to contain coronavirus spread

KARACHI: A complete lockdown has been enforced in Sindh today (Friday) from 12 noon to 3:30pm as a measure to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to the home department, a complete lockdown for three and half hours has been imposed to limit the congregational Friday prayers, however, the orders will not apply to the private hospitals, personnel of law enforcing agencies and the media persons.

Main roads in Karachi including Shahrai-e-Faisal, Baloch Pull, University Road, I.I Chundrigar Road, M.A Jinnah Road and others have been blocked by the police.

The department has also warned strict action against the persons involved in the violation of the restrictions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial had banned all kinds of public and religious gatherings across Sindh to curb spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Relief Ordinance finalised

The latest order is the revision of the decision taken in the previous week during Friday prayers to limit large gatherings.

Yesterday, a delegation of clerics called on Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and assured to extend complete support towards the provincial government as the latter announced complete lockdown during 12:00 noon to 3:30 pm on Friday (t0day).

According to a spokesman of the chief minister, a delegation of the clerics comprising Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, Mufti Abid Mubarak, Mufti Rafi Rehman, Mufti Abid Saeed, Abdul Waheed, Dr Abdul Bari, Dr Adeel, Dr Saeed and others called on the chief minister and assured their complete support to the chief minister.

