SHC wants Sindh govt to explain where did it distribute 250,000 ration bags

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the provincial authorities to come up with a detailed report on the distribution of 250,000 ration bags among the poor in the province, reported ARY News.

A bench of the high court, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, directed the government to spell out where did it distribute ration packs in wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus that has so far killed around 130 people and infected thousands across the country.

He remarked that though the Supreme Court has summoned such details from the government, the high court also wants to know who did the authorities give ration to in the province. He added the provincial must have record of the distributed ration.

Justice Mazhar further instructed the government to provide details of food items provided in rations bags.

Read More: Rs3.14 bn deposited in Sindh coronavirus fund, says chief secretary

A petitioner complained to the judges that the ration bags provided by the government contained substandard food items and demanded a probe into the matter.

Earlier today, Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab said 340 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the province during the past 24 hours. In a tweet, he said that four more deaths have also been reported while another 16 people have recovered from the illness caused by Covid-19.

With 340 new infections, the overall coronavirus cases in Sindh has reached 2,008. The death toll from the novel coronavirus stands at 45.

Read More: Coronavirus cases in Sindh soar to 2,008

Comments

comments