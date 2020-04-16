Rs3.14 bn deposited in Sindh coronavirus fund, says chief secretary   

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday said that Rs 3.14 billion have been deposited in the provincial coronavirus fund established by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, ARY NEWS reported.

Chairing a meeting on coronavirus emergency fund, the chief secretary was briefed that other than the government departments, 984 individuals have also deposited money to support provincial government in fight against COVID-19.

The chief secretary said that the overseas Pakistanis have transferred Rs 14.6 million to the fund. The meeting also approved a grant of Rs 410 million for field hospital at Expo Centre Karachi. Rs 300 million were separately approved for upgrading the intensive care unit of the field hospital.

The secretary finance was also asked to approach an accounting firm for a third-party audit of the fund.

On April 07, Spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the citizens have contributed an amount of Rs 74 million in the provincial coronavirus fund.

In a video message issued today, Murtaza Wahab said that the government has decided to public details of the funds in order to ensure transparency in its use.

“All details of the fund have been uploaded on the website of Sindh finance department,” he said adding that it shows the details of the amount received and the expenditure incurred.

The spokesman said that Sindh government has earmarked Rs 3 billion for the coronavirus fund. “We are thankful to the philanthropists and all those who donated in the fund,” he said.

