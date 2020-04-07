Coronavirus cases soar to 932 in Sindh

KARACHI: With 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus in last 24 hours, Sindh’s tally has jumped to 932, thus so far, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the health department’s latest report, the province has saw 17 deaths and 253 have recovered their lives.

As per breakup, 15 of the deceased were from Karachi and 2 deaths were reported in Hyderabad, the health department said.

Overall Sindh has conducted coronavirus tests of 9713 out of which 932 came out positive. As many as 662 people are under treatment in the various hospitals of the province.

On Monday, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab had confirmed that 130 more people have recovered from the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in the province.

Talking to journalists, Murtaza Wahab said that lockdown was a difficult decision for the provincial government but it was necessary to deal with the pandemic.

He maintained that the initiative was now bearing fruit.

