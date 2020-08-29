FM Qureshi warns of another spike in coronavirus cases

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has decrease, but the threat still remains, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In his interaction with media persons in Multan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi underlined the need to keep following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to control over the spike of the pandemic.

“New spike in coronavirus cases can hit the country in winter”, the foreign minister cautioned. He said smart lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan is being widely admired. The timely move helped in containing the outbreak.

Commenting on the plight of Karachi after devastating rain, he said that the city needs long time planning to overcome the problems specially sewerage issues.

Qureshi said that people are very much aware that looted the resources of the country and added that federal governments wants to resolve sewerage problem of the country’s economic hub.

The FM said that unarmed Kashmiris have given the message to India that their destination is freedom.

He said that Muharram congregations and Majalis are banned in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged the International Community and Human Rights organizations to force India to stop aggression in IIOJ&K.

