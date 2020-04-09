Coronavirus death toll rises to 63 in country, more than 30 patients declared critical

ISLAMABAD: The confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Thursday reached 4,322, according to the National Command and Control Centre’s latest statistics, ARY News reported.

As many as 248 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported across the country during last 24 hours. So far 467 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, whereas the death toll has surged to 63.

Alarmingly five patients died yesterday due to novel coronavirus related complications while 31 currently battle life and death situation at their respective healthcare centers.

According to the breakup of the cases province-wise Punjab tops the list with 2171 cases, while Sindh has recorded 1036 coronavirus cases so far.

560 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 212 in Balochistan, 102 in Islamabad, 213 in Gilgit Baltistan and 28 cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

Overall 42 per cent of the cases are said to be of local transmission in the country while rest are of the nationals coming from abroad.

The health authorities have overall conducted 44,896 tests including 2,737 tests during the last 24 hours.

