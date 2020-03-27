Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Coronavirus cases top half a million, protective gear lacking: WHO

Coronavirus cases protective gear WHO

GENEVA: Coronavirus has infected more than half a million people and killed 20,000, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday as he appealed again for protective gear for medical staff working to save lives.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, speaking to a Geneva news conference, also urged countries to refrain from using medicines that have not been demonstrated to be effective against COVID-19.

Tedros, without giving specifics, thanked “various national organisations” that had provided what he called critical cyber intelligence after a rise in online scams and cyber attacks on the U.N. agency and on himself.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Birmingham airport to be turned into coronavirus mortuary for 12,000 bodies

Pakistan

PIA gives special instructions for passengers from northern areas

Pakistan

Pakistan’s borders with Iran, Afghanistan, India to remain shut for another 2 weeks

Pakistan

Two COVID-19 patients released from Quetta hospital after recovering


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close