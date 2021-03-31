108 children contract coronavirus in Islamabad in a day

ISLAMABAD: The District Health Officer (DHO) Office has confirmed that 108 children aged up to 10 years have contracted novel coronavirus in Islamabad during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Overall 5,726 children aged up to 10 years were tested positive for COVID-19, whereas, 5,343 teenagers aged from 11 years to 20 years were infected with the virus.

The statistics of COVID-19 cases with separate age groups in Islamabad further showed that the coronavirus-positive people aged 21-30 years were recorded up to 11,734 and 16,429 are those aged between 31 to 45 years.

11,074 patients of coronavirus are aged between 46 and 60 years, whereas, the coronavirus affected 5,913 people aged 61-80 years and 539 aged more than 81 years.

Earlier in the day, The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed coronavirus claimed 78 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,434.

The COVID-19 has claimed 78 more lives and 4,757 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 50,397 and the positivity rate stood at 10.8 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 43,965 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,197,329 since the first case was reported.

According to the statistics, 27 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition up to 3,197.

Overall 603,126 people have recovered from the virus including 2,848 who have regained their health from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

