Alarming trend of COVID-19 cases among children emerges in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad health authorities have shared data of separate age groups, showing an alarming trend of rising COVID-19 cases among children, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to the data shared by the District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, during the past 24 hours, as many as 121 children aged upto 10 years have contracted the virus.

“So far 5,618 children of this age group have contracted the infection,” the DHO Islamabad office said as a total of over 20,000 children have been infected from COVID-19 across the country.

Further sharing the data on age group between 11 and 20 years, it said that so far 5,261 teenagers from this age group have tested positive for COVID-19.

“As many as 11,584 people between the ages of 21 and 30 years have tested positive,” the DHO office said while further sharing that most people-16,235- which got infected from the virus hail between the ages of 31 and 45 years. Virus cases in people aged between 46 to 60 years have also remained relatively high with 10,950 cases reported from this age group.

The data shared by the DHO office showed that the cases among the elderly people-above 60-year-old- had remained relatively low. In the age group, 61 to 80 years old, 5825 cases were reported, followed by only 536 cases in the people aged above 81-year-old.

It is pertinent to mention here that DHO Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia wrote a letter to the private and public health institutes yesterday apprising them regarding the worrisome situation of the infection in the federal capital.

“There is a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and the positivity ratio in the capital has reached 15.9 percent,” the official said the active virus cases have reached 7,900 while people having virus-related symptoms are also witnessing a surge in the federal capital.

Dr. Zaeem Zia warned that the hospitals would face an extraordinary burden in the next couple of days and should prepare for an emergency situation in this regard.

