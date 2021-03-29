ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 situation in Islamabad has taken an alarming turn with the positivity ratio touching nearly 16 percent amid fears of an imminent burden on hospitals dealing with the virus patients, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, DHO Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia has written a letter to the private and public health institutes apprising them regarding the worrisome situation of the infection.

“There is a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and the positivity ratio in the capital has reached 15.9 percent,” the official said the active virus cases have reached 7,900 while people having virus-related symptoms are also witnessing a surge in the federal capital.

Dr. Zaeem Zia warned that the hospitals would face an extraordinary burden in the next couple of days and should prepare for an emergency situation in this regard.

He directed the hospitals to increase their isolation wards, besides ensuring the availability of high-flow oxygen.

The hospitals should carry out disinfection sprays frequently and ensure that its staffers wear protective gears,” he said and added that maintaining social distancing among patients and availability of sanitizers should also be ensured.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the surfacing of another case on Monday where a newborn tested Covid positive, the federal capital has conceded about 5,497 infection cases of kids under-10-year-old.

The infant, born only a few weeks ago, is undertreatment in Islamabad’s PIMS Hospital after he tested Covid positive.

His mother’s report also showed she contracted the virus before delivering the child as doctors suggest the virus transferred to the newborn via her mother.

The infant, on ventilator support in the ICU of Children’s Hospital, marks 5,497th case of Covid cases detected in pre-teens.

