CJP issues preventive directives amid coronavirus threat

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday issues directions for preventive measures amid novel coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the directions issued, the applicants coming to the SC for hearing of their cases will be screened at the entry point of the premises.

The employees of the SC have been barred from marking their attendance via bio-metric system. Sources further said on the directives of the CJP, hand sanitizers have been installed in the court building.

Meanwhile, a pamphlet of directives to get saved from the coronavirus will also be disbursed among the employees of the SC.

Last week, the Sindh High Court had also decided to suspend the bio-metric attendance system in courts across the province.

The high court in a notification has announced to replace existing bio-metric system of employees’ attendance in courts in the province as a preventive measure to avoid novel coronavirus outbreak.

The high court had notified for introduction of facial identity system of attendance for the employees.

