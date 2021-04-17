ISLAMABAD: There was no let-up in Covid-19 related deaths as 112 more people succumbed to the virus across the country over the past 24 hours.

The number of total deaths has soared to 16,094, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19. The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 750,158 as 4,976 new infections surfaced during the same period.

As many as 65,279 samples were tested, out which 4,976 turned out to be positive with a 7.62 per cent positivity rate. The number of active cases has soared to 79,102.

Statistics 17 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 65,279

Positive Cases: 4976

Positivity % : 7.62%

Deaths : 112 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 17, 2021

The total number of people recuperating from the disease stands at 654,956.

Earlier this week, Pakistan reported 135 deaths from coronavirus, making it the country’s highest death toll in a single day since June 29 last year while the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 9.73 per cent.

