Coronavirus claims 20 more lives with over 1,000 fresh cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed more than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which is the highest single-day surge since July.

The country’s tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose by 1,078 to 332,186 on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), twenty more people died due to the coronavirus, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,795.

Also Read: Scientists identify prolific coronavirus strain which started in Spain

As many as 32,933 samples were tested, resulting in the emergence of 1,078 fresh infections. The number of active cases stands at 11,864 as around 313,527 patients have recuperated since the outbreak began.

Read: Scientists identify prolific coronavirus strain which started in Spain

Thus far, Sindh has reported 145,238 cases, Punjab 103,831 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39,361, Balochistan 15,887, Islamabad 19,594, Gilgit Baltistan 4,046 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 4,229.

On Thursday, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had tweeted that the country’s coronavirus positivity ratio was higher than 3 per cent on Tuesday.

Read: Punjab govt notifies new restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

He said the coronavirus positive rate exceeded 3 pc after a period of more than 70 days. He said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has tightened restrictions on some high risk public activities to address the coronavirus pandemic.

“However, the rising spread of the disease can only be controlled if people believe in the need for precautions,” he added.

Comments

comments