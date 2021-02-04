Coronavirus claims 23 more lives, infects 579 in Sindh

KARACHI: 23 more people died of the coronavirus in Sindh overnight, lifting the death toll to 4,059 whereas 579 new cases emerged when 11,125 tests were conducted.

According to a statement issued from the CM House, 11,125 samples were tested, out of which 579 – 5.2 per cent – turned out to be positive.

Also Read: 979 health workers inoculated with Covid vaccine in Sindh

So far 2,768,313 tests have been conducted, out of which 249,497 were declared positive. 91 per cent or 226,414 patients have recovered, including 397 overnight.

Currently, 19,024 patients are under treatment, of them 18,362 are in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 647 at different hospitals. The condition of 600 patients is stated to be critical, including 79 put on ventilators.

Also Read: Sindh CM seeks procurement of vaccine in meeting with Chinese diplomat

Out of 579 new cases, 293 were reported from Karachi, including 117 from district East, 89 district South, 31 Korangi, 25 district West, 18 district Central and 13 Malir.

Hyderabad saw 102 new infections, Thatta 18, Jamshoro 15, Badin 12, Sujawal 10, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot 9 each, Mirpurkhas, Shikarpur, Dadu and Khairpur 8 each, Matiari and Shaheed Benazirabad 7 each, Jacobabad 6, Ghotki and Nausheroferoze 5 each, Tando Allahyar, Qamber and Larkana 4 each, Sukkur 1.

Comments

comments