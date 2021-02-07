Coronavirus claims 32 more lives, infects 399 in Sindh

KARACHI: 32 more people died of the coronavirus in Sindh overnight, lifting the death toll to 4,119 whereas 399 new cases emerged, taking the provincial tally to 251,046.

According to a statement issued from the CM House, 9,136 samples were tested, out of which 399 — 4.4 per cent — turned out to be positive.

So far 2,800,480 tests have been conducted across the province. A total of 227,599 patients have recovered, including 410 overnight.

Currently, 19,369 patients are under treatment, of them 18,762 are in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 599 at different hospitals. The condition of 555 patients is stated to be critical, 69 of whom have been put on ventilators.

Out of 399 new cases, 213 were reported from Karachi, including 73 from district East, 68 district South, 25 Korangi, 25 district Central, 18 West and 13 Malir.

Badin saw 33 new infections, Hyderabad 31, Jacobabad 16, Matiari 13, Sujawal 9, Tando Muhammad Khan 8, Jamshoro 7, Sanghar 6, Dadu 5, Larkana and Nausheroferoze 4 each, Kamber and Tando Allahyar 3 each, Shikarpur and Sukkur 1 each.

