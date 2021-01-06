Coronavirus claims 52 more lives as 2,118 test positive

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed 52 more lives in the country during the past 24 hours, lifting the countrywide death toll from the disease to 10,461.

According to the latest update shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 2,118 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, taking the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 492,694.

There are a total of 37,740 active cases of the coronavirus while the number of recovered patients stands at 444,360. Over 2,000 of the Covid-19 patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition.

Yesterday, the federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair allowed the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to purchase Covid-19 vaccine.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan briefed the cabinet on the current Covid-19 situation in Pakistan.

It is to be noted that the ECC had already approved a supplementary grant for the advance purchases of the vaccines. Pakistan has planned to vaccinate health workers and senior citizens in the first phase in a bid to save them from the deadly pandemic.

