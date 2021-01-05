Karachi gynaecologist dies of COVID-19

KARACHI: Another doctor on Tuesday succumbed to deadly novel coronavirus in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The deceased, Dr. Anjum Saleem was gynaecologist at a private hospital in Karachi. He had been undergoing treatment for the virus for the past several days.

In December 2020, at least three doctors had lost their lives battling with the novel coronavirus in Karachi.

According to the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA, till now 155 doctors have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Pakistan. During the second wave which started from November, 45 doctors have lost their lives (16 in Punjab, 14 in Sindh, 13 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Azad Jammu and Kashmir).

According to statistics provided released by the Health Ministry, so far 10,925 healthcare workers have contracted the COVID-19, including 6,791 doctors and 1,360 nurses and 2,774 staff of the hospitals.

Pakistan Covid cases:

Pakistan recorded as many as 1,947 new cases of the novel coronavirus during the previous 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 490,476.

According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 59 more people died during this period, taking the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 10,409.

A total of 35,073 samples were tested, out of which 1,947 turned out to be positive. The national positivity ratio of infections was recorded at 5.55 per cent.

