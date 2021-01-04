ISLAMABAD: The experts of Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have initiated the special training sessions of staff ahead of launching anti-coronavirus vaccination drive, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

The institutions have commenced training sessions of the staff for COVID-19 vaccination and record management system which will be completed in phases across the country, sources told ARY News. The training sessions will be continued till January 15.

The trained staff will administer vaccine shots to front-line health workers during the first phase of the country-wide vaccination drive.

During the ongoing sessions, the health authorities are giving training to the groom master trainers, whereas, the sessions for master trainers for provinces will be completed till January 11.

The master trainers for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) are also being trained at Islamabad, whereas, master trainers are receiving sessions at the provincial offices of the EPI.

The master trainers will conduct training sessions at district and tehsil level in provinces from January 11-15, sources added. The Expanded Programme on Immunisation will conduct the corona vaccination drive and will assist the health department in the first phase of vaccination, the sources added.

Earlier in December last year, the federal government had prepared the National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) with the joint efforts of different ministries for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines across Pakistan.

The federal government had finalised the National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) which was jointly prepared by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSRC), Ministry of Interior and the National Information Technology Board (NITB), according to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The NCOC had said that the preparation of NIMS aims effective supplies of COVID-19 vaccines across the country after collecting accurate data prior to the administration of the vaccines to the nationals.

