Renowned pathologist Dr Umar Farooq Burki dies of Covid-19 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Another doctor on Sunday succumbed to deadly novel coronavirus in Islamabad after days of battling for his life on the ventilator, ARY News reported.

The deceased, Dr. Umar Farooq was the former head of the Pathology department at the KRL Hospital in Islamabad. He had been undergoing treatment for the virus at a private hospital in Islamabad.

Dr Umar Farooq, a senior pathologist was on the ventilator for the last few days and passed away today. He had tested positive for coronavirus on December 8, 2020.

According to the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA, till now 154 doctors have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Pakistan. During the second wave which started from November, 45 doctors have lost their lives (16 in Punjab, 14 in Sindh, 13 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Azad Jammu and Kashmir).

As many as 2,272 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the country during the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally of infections to 486,634.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 53 more people died during this period, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 10,311.

Also Read: Sindh to get nearly 250,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in January

A total of 44,392 samples were tested, out of which 2,272 turned out to be positive. The national positivity ratio of infections was recorded at 5.11 per cent.

There are a total of 35,663 active cases of the coronavirus while the number of recovered patients stands stands at 440,660. 1,784 of the patients currently under treatment are said to be critical.

Comments

comments