Coronavirus claims life of another doctor

KHAIRPUR: Another front-line worker in the fight against novel coronavirus on Wednesday has lost his life, ARY News reported.

As per details, the deputy medical superintendent (MS) of the Civil Hospital Khairpur lost his life battling the pandemic.

The MS of the hospital confirmed his death.

Earlier on May 6, in an unfortunate incident, a young male nurse had died in Karachi after suffering from novel coronavirus, highlighting the risk frontline health workers face as they fight the pandemic.

Read more:Health worker succumbs to coronavirus in Karachi

According to details, the male nurse identified as 30-year-old Noman had been treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Civil Hospital, where he had breathed his last that day.

Before contacting the virus, he had been involved in the medics’ team fighting the coronavirus in the city. Young Nurses Association (YNA) had paid a tribute to the male nurse who died while trying to save many lives from coronavirus.

