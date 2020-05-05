Health worker succumbs to coronavirus in Karachi

KARACHI: In an unfortunate incident, a young male nurse died on Tuesday in Karachi after suffering from novel coronavirus, highlighting the risk frontline health workers face as they fight the pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the male nurse identified as 30-year-old Noman was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Civil Hospital, where he breathed his last today.

Before contacting the virus, he was involved in the medics’ team fighting the coronavirus in the city.

Young Nurses Association (YNA) paid a tribute to the male nurse who died while trying to save many lives from coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of health professionals contracted coronavirus reached 509 in Pakistan as 10 more doctors tested positive for the virus within 24 hours on Tuesday.

The country is witnessing a consistent increase in coronavirus cases while the health professionals working on front line are also falling prey to the pandemic.

The statistics regarding the doctors, paramedical and other medical staff were compiled in a report sent to the health ministry.

The report stated that 10 doctors tested positive for coronavirus who were performing duties in different medical facilities to treat COVID-19 patients.

During the last 24 hours, three doctors from Balochistan tested positive, 5 from Islamabad and one each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Overall 273 doctors, 75 nurses and 171 health staff members became victim of coronavirus so far.

Highlighting the rising number of deaths, the report stated 10 healths professionals lost their lives across country including 4 in Sindh, 2 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 2 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and one each in Balochistan and Islamabad.

259 health professionals infected with the virus adopted self-isolation while 130 among them were admitted to hospitals due to unstable health condition, whereas, 120 medics have recovered from the disease.

